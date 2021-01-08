Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE BGH remained flat at $$15.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $54,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $34,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.