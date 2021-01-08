BASIC Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BASIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $23.84 million and $1.62 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00104085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00427309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00221913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00047981 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

