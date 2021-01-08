BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.29. BayCom also posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BayCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $15.41 on Friday. BayCom has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.01.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

