Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.03 ($83.57).

BMW opened at €71.02 ($83.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

