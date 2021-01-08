Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF remained flat at $$86.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $92.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

