Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.87. Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 43,131 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

