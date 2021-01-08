Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Beam has a market cap of $24.26 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,400,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

