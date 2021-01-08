Bean Cash Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.43. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $3,788.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,971,313,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.