BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $522,624.84

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $522,624.84 and $171.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001160 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

