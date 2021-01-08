Beaxy Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $10,361.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00037796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00273178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.82 or 0.02590213 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

