Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

BBBY stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

