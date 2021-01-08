Beer Money (BEER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,185.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Beer Money has a market cap of $439,004.86 and approximately $15,185.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

