Bella Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.39 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002525 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00268217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.02584626 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.