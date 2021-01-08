Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

