BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.94

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.07. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 159,512 shares traded.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.51.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.09. As a group, analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Bellini bought 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, with a total value of C$129,591.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 630,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,921,185.05.

About BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

