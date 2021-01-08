BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.20

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 566401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

