Benchmark Lowers Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $15.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

