Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,780.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $872,224.98 and $68,780.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00441149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00048210 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 36,720,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,634,821 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

