Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 51,100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

