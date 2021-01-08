Beowulf (BWF) Price Tops $0.0142

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $34,070.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00446304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00225046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

