Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 325 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 325 price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 364.21.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

