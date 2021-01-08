Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.