Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) Shares Gap Down to $1,550.00

Shares of Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,550.00, but opened at $1,475.00. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) shares last traded at $1,450.00, with a volume of 2,169 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,380.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,557.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.97 million and a P/E ratio of 41.44.

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

