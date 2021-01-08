BetProtocol (BEPRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,963.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $185,963.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00104085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00427309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00221913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00047981 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

