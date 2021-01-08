Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.29. 129,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 46,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

BWMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

