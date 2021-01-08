Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.29. 129,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 46,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.
BWMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.
About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.