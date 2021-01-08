Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.59

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and traded as high as $110.00. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) shares last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 398,060 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

