Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYND. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $1,388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,805 shares of company stock worth $14,602,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after buying an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,545,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

