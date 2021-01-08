Bezop (BEZ) One Day Volume Tops $1,184.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Bezop has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $253,257.22 and approximately $1,184.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00278534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.17 or 0.02669561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.