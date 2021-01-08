Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0045

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $249,310.14 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00278517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.97 or 0.02703295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012207 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

