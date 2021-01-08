BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) Trading Up 1.8%

BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.65 ($0.48). Approximately 3,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.42. The company has a market capitalization of £916,920.14 and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

