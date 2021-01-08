BiblePay Price Reaches $0.0001 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $187,060.52 and $34,041.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

