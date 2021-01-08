BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $284,202.97 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $284,202.97 and approximately $46,904.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

