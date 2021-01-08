Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

