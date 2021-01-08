Binance Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $697.40 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $6.05 billion and approximately $697.40 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $41.90 or 0.00103015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00420765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00218505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048294 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

