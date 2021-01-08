Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $533.98

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $533.98 and traded as high as $636.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $629.12, with a volume of 217,138 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

