BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 811,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 601,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
