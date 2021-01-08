BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 811,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 601,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

