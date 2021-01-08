Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.70. 135,171,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 243,525,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $164,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

