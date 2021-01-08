BitBall 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.79 million and $1.05 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,649.60 or 1.00126715 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

