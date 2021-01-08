Bitball Treasure Price Reaches $128.37 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $57.77 million and approximately $377,667.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $128.37 or 0.00310283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

