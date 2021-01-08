Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches Market Cap of $388,724.56

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $388,724.56 and $36,979.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,917.53 or 0.99928109 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 253,444,594 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

