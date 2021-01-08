Bitblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $418,905.84 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $418,905.84 and $81,118.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,113.30 or 0.99624592 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 253,632,107 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

