BitCoen Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $769,454.27 and $2,091.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 635.2% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00440747 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,186.31 or 0.96252803 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

