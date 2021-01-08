Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.54 million and $109.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

