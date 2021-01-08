Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $440.27 or 0.01064174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.19 billion and $9.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,371.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00036853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00181836 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

