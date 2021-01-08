Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0188 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $11,309.43 and $47,012.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00269582 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 156.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

