Bitcoin Confidential Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $979,771.81 and approximately $3,819.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.38 or 0.02530282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012385 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

