Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,694.09

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $44,694.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00170830 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00034975 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.