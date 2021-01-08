Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Reaches $9.43

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $9.43 or 0.00023549 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $71,909.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001240 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,600 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

