Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading 75.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.45 million and $72,202.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.50 or 0.00022989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,575 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

