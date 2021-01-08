Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,370.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $751,927.45 and approximately $10,370.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00160583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

